Mumbai, April 14: Shillong Teer Results of today, April 14, 2025, are eagerly awaited by archery enthusiasts and participants alike. The results for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be declared online shortly. Players who have placed their bets are looking forward to checking the winning numbers and the Shillong Teer Result Chart for Round 1 and Round 2. The Shillong Teer Result is displayed on several websites, including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Players can also access the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 14 below.

The Shillong Teer game, conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is an exciting and traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya. Today’s Shillong Teer Result will reflect the outcomes of the two rounds of archery shots, with the winning numbers determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. For those following the results, the Shillong Teer Result of April 14, 2025, can be found on the aforementioned websites, providing all the information you need for both rounds of the game. Players can also scroll below to view the complete list. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 14, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers The Shillong Teer Results of April 14, 2025, including the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2, will be announced online later today. Participants can check the "Shillong Teer Results Chart" on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are typically updated after the completion of both rounds, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and the second round following shortly after. Once announced, participants can view the detailed outcome of the day's game. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below on the mentioned platforms for both rounds. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal? Shillong Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - 12 Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - 87 Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round - What Is Shillong Teer? Meghalaya is home to Shillong Teer, a unique and legal archery-based lottery game that blends tradition with chance. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. In this game, professional archers shoot a set number of arrows in two rounds, and the winning numbers are derived from the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99 before each round, hoping to predict the correct outcome. Shillong Teer is a state-authorised lottery that draws thousands of players every day. It is regulated under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).