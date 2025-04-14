Kolkata, April 14: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of April 14, 2025, will be declared shortly, and players are eagerly awaiting the outcome of today’s lottery game. This popular lottery, also known as Kolkata FF, operates throughout the week with multiple rounds or "Bazis", offering players a chance to win in each. The Kolkata Fatafat Result of today’s rounds will be progressively announced, starting at 10 AM and continuing until the last round at 8:30 PM. Players can view the Kolkata FF Result Chart and check the winning numbers on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. One can also access the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of April 14 below.

The Kolkata Fatafat game, managed by local authorities in Kolkata, is similar to the Satta Matka lottery, where participants select numbers and place bets. It’s exclusively played in Kolkata, West Bengal, and engages participants in eight rounds daily. As one of the few legal lottery games in India, Kolkata FF continues to be a favourite among locals, with its results highly anticipated every day. Players can check the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart to view today’s winning numbers and stay updated on their chances of winning. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 14, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 589 - - - 2 - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Players interested in Kolkata Fatafat should know that the game is legal and officially conducted in Kolkata, West Bengal, one of 13 Indian states where government-regulated lotteries are permitted. The game stands out from traditional lotteries by involving a skill-based format where participants calculate and guess ‘passing record numbers’ across eight rounds or "Bazis" held daily. Unlike chance-based draws, Kolkata FF demands familiarity with past results and strategic number prediction, making it both challenging and engaging. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night. For beginners, several YouTube tutorials are available to understand the gameplay and improve their number-guessing techniques. Other Indian states where lotteries are legally operated include Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. LatestLY advises all players to participate responsibly and avoid financial overcommitment.

