Mumbai, July 12: If you're wondering where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for today, July 12 (Saturday), then you have come to the right place. The results of Saturday's lucky draw of the Bodoland lottery will be declared on the online portal bodolotteries.com. Lottery players looking forward to the Bodoland lottery result must note that the Assam State Lottery results and winning numbers are published at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM.

Operated by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland lottery is continuing to grow in popularity among the masses as it is one of the most anticipated events in Assam. Bodoland lottery participants can either visit bodolotteries.com or click here to download the winners' list and learn the ticket numbers for today's draw in PDF format. The much-awaited Bodoland lottery results, announced three times a day, provide lottery players a chance to view official results without any hassle. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Bodoland lottery enthusiasts can visit the portal mentioned above to check today's results, view the winners' list, and find ticket numbers. They can also confirm the winning numbers of Saturday's lucky draw by clicking here. The results of the Bodoland lottery, also called the Assam State Lottery, are declared thrice a day—first at 12 PM, second at 3 PM, and third at 7 PM. Did you know that the Bodoland lottery is played in the Bodoland Territorial Region, which is an autonomous division in Assam? Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Day Thangam, Singam, Evening Thangam, Kuil, Deer and Rosa, among others, are some of the popular games played under the Bodoland lottery. It is worth noting that Bodoland, officially called Bodoland Territorial Region, is a proposed state in northeast India. Although lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, we urge readers to exercise caution as they include financial risks and can potentially lead to legal and monetary consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).