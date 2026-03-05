Mumbai, March 5: Shillong Teer Result of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, and Khanapara Teer, among others, will be declared soon. The Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya and played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. Players can head to portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check the winning numbers of March 5. They can also check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 5 below.

Played from Monday to Saturday (for six days), Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. The eight Teer games are - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. It is worth noting that Shillong Teer results are published after Round 1 and 2 of each Teer game is completed. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 04, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 5, 2026: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Those taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can visit the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check Shillong Teer results and their winning numbers. The results and winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games will be updated as and when the Teer games are completed. Upon visiting the sites mentioned above, players can look for the "Shillong Teer Result Chart for March 5" option. They can also view the winning numbers and live result chart of Thursday's lucky draw below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery held daily at the Polo Grounds in Meghalaya. Blending traditional sport with legal gambling, the game is strictly regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Unlike typical lotteries that use machines, the winning numbers here are determined by the physical skill of local archers. Approximately 50 archers from different local clubs shoot 30 arrows each at a cylindrical straw target within five minutes in Round 1. In Round 2, the same archers shoot 20 arrows each. The winning number is not the total number of arrows shot, but the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit and remain in the target.

