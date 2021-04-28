The launch event of BrokersShow Virtual Expo Global Tour was live streamed on April 19, gaining a total view of 62875 within 30 minutes. As a new solution to investors’ demand against the background of COVID-19 pandemic, BrokersShow has redefined financial expos.

BrokersShow is going to launch its updated version featuring more realistic 3D scenes with one-key translation between 6 languages. The online expo will be available on App, web, and mobile browser, giving audience more flexibility in terminal device.

Besides, the pioneering exhibition will spend $1 million in promotion to reach out to every corner of the world and connect every link in the forex industry.

Now BrokersShow has grown to an influential brand in the forex industry. Compared with offline events, it has its own strength.

BrokersShow reduces much cost for both exhibitors and attendees. Exhibitors don’t need to pay the travelling expenses, booth design, customization, and marketing. Visitors don’t need to pay for their transportation and can attend the expo in fragmented time. Lowered cost then attracts more exhibitors and attendees, creating a virtuous cycle and elevating BrokersShow to a new and higher level.

BrokersShow becomes increasingly popular among brokers for it can improve their brand exposure, and also among investors for it enables audience to have live chat with others. Game, live streaming, user-friendly UI, and broker bonus make the App a completely game changer, even in the post pandemic era.

In the launch event, three users won iPhone 12, Apple Watch SE, and Apple AirPods as their rewards. In the near future, BrokersShow will tour around Taiwan, Malaysia, the UAE, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines, and Hong Kong.

BrokersShow Taiwan stop is set to take place on April 23.