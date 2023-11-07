Lucknow, November 7: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow or IIM Lucknow, released the admit card for the Common Eligibility Test or CAT 2023 exam today, November 7. Candidates appearing for the B-School entrance test can visit the official website of IIM CAT 2023 at iimcat.ac.in to check and download their admit card. Applicants can use their user ID and Password to download the CAT 2023 admit card.

The IIM CAT 2023 examination will take place on Sunday, November 26, in three sessions, with the first session from 8:30 to 10:30 am, the second session from 12:30 to 2:30 pm and the third session from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. On November 6, a notice on the website said that the admit card would be made available today. RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out at opportunities.rbi.org.in: Hall Ticket for Assistant Recruitment Preliminary Examination Released, Know How To Download.

How to Download CAT 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the IIM CAT 2023 admit card link.

Enter using login details and click on submit

Your CAT 2023 exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference.

The Common Eligibility Test examination will be conducted at various test centres spread across 155 test cities. It must be noted that the admit cards for the CAT 2023 examination were supposed to be out on October 25. However, the date was later postponed to November 2023. SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

The CAT 2023 entrance examination is conducted to facilitate admission into MBA and PGDM courses. For more details, candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

