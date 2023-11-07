Mumbai, November 7: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the admit cards or call letters for the Assistant recruitment preliminary examination today, November 7. The RBI released the RBI Assistant Prelims exam admit card 2023 at around 4 pm. Candidates appearing for the RBI Assistant Prelims exam can visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in to download the admit card.

It must be noted that the RBI Assistant Prelims exam 2023 will be conducted by IBPS. Candidates can also check the IBPS website at ibps.in for updates on the RBI Assistant Prelims exam 2023. This year, the RBI Assistant preliminary examination will be held on November 18 and 19, while the Mains exam is scheduled for December 31. KMAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at kmatindia.com: Hall Ticket for Karnataka Management Aptitude Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

Steps to Download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of the RBI careers portal at opportunities.rbi.org.in .

. On the homepage, click on the RBI Assistant admit card download link

It will take you to the IBPS login page.

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Your RBI Assistant Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the exam admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

The RBI Assistant Prelims exam was supposed to be held on October 21, and the Main exam was scheduled for December 2; however, the dates were changed later. Candidates must note that the selection of Assistants at RBI will include a preliminary written examination, the main examination, and the language proficiency test (LPT). SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) also released the admit card for the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2023 today, November 7. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at apssb.nic.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).