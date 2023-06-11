Mumbai, June 11: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) of DRDO has invited applications from candidates for 181 posts of Scientist 'B'. The application process for the same is underway. The last date to submit the application form is 21 days from the publication of the advertisement. Candidates who are interested and eligible can visit the official website of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in to apply online.

Candidates who are applying for the 'Scientist B' posts must note that the application fee for General, EWS, and OCB male candidates is Rs 100. On the other hand, the application fee has been exempted for SC/ST/PwD category candidates. The DRDO RAC Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 181 vacancies. Bihar Police Recruitment 2023: CSBC Notifies Vacancies For Over 21,000 Constable Posts, Apply Online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Steps To Apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of RAC at rac.gov.in and drdo.gov.in

Next, click on the career page on the homepage

Now, click on Scientists' posts

Check the detailed guidelines

Apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023

Out of the 181 vacancies, 73 vacancies are for UR category candidates, 18 for the EWS category, 49 for the OBC category, 28 vacancies for the SC category and 13 vacancies are for the ST category. As per the official notification, the maximum age for the unreserved and EWS category is 28 years. UGC NET June Phase 1 Admit Card 2023 Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the maximum age limit for the OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates is 31 years. The upper age limit for the SC/ST candidates is 33 years.

