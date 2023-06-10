Patna, June 10: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is inviting appilcations from interested candidates in Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units. With this recruitment in 2023, the board will fill 21,391 constable posts. This recruitment drive will be an excellent opportunity for interested and eligible candidates who wish to join the police force. Candidates who want to apply for Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 can do so by visiting the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. OPSC Recruitment 2023: Fresh Vacancies Announced Under Planning and Convergence Department, Apply Online at opsc.gov.in.

Both male and female candidates, who meet the eligibility requirements, can apply for the Bihar Police Constable vacancies 2023 by submitting online application forms. The application procedure will begin on June 20, and the deadline for applications is July 20. SBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for Over 1,000 Posts in State Bank of India; Know Eligibility, Monthly Salary and How To Apply.

How to apply for Bihar Police Constable recruitment?

Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Register on the website by providing the necessary details like your name, email address and contact information. If you already have an account, log in using your credentials.

Complete the online application form accurately, providing correct personal and educational information. Review the form before submitting it.

Upload the required documents, such as your photograph, signature, and any other specified documents. Ensure they meet the mentioned specifications.

Proceed to pay the application fee using the available online payment methods. Keep the payment confirmation receipt for future reference.

Educational Qualification For Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023:

The eligible candidates must have passed 10th or 12th standard from a well recognized institution.

Age Limit For Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023:

The minimum age limit for constable posts in Bihar Police is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 35 years.

Selection Process For CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023:

The candidates must go through a written test and score at least 35 marks to be eligible for the next levels of the examination, like PET (physical endurance test) and PMT (Physical Measurement Test). The final merit list will be based on written tests and PMT/PET scores.

Candidates must note that the salary range of Bihar Police Constables is Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month. For more details and updates, visit the official CSBC website.

