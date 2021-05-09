Leading Global Finance Firm Stakes Position in Fast-emerging NFT and DeFi Protocol

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 -- The Canadian affiliate arm of Goldman Sachs has agreed to a strategic investment into the rapidly growing NFT and DeFi protocol, Juggernaut (JGN). Juggernaut has focused extensively on the rapidly growing NFT (non-fungible token) market and DeFi use-cases on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). JGN is further poised to leverage rapid growth in both BSC and NFTs in recent months.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Goldman Sachs Canada, Inc. offers investment banking, securities, and investment management services. It is an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Globally founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

According to John Peterman, Senior Vice President of Goldman Sachs Canada, “NFTs are ushering in a new level of transparency, agency and fandom that has never been seen before. With limited and serialized assets and collectibles on the blockchain and a clear history of all transactions, they have the chance to become the future benchmark and a catalyst for innovation for numerous industries. We are excited about the incredible opportunities that Juggernaut and the NFT market at-large has in front of it”.

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is Opening New Markets and Growth Opportunities

The Binance Smart Chain is built as a dual-chain architecture to facilitate the development of DApps and other digital assets on a blockchain while enabling cross-chain trading. The main aim is to enable decentralized and swift transaction and trading.

The Binance chain offers certain benefits that several DeFi protocols may find appealing such as increased DeFi interoperability through cross-chain mechanisms, cheap transaction fees, quality network performance, etc.

Juggernaut Becoming an Increasingly Integral Player in BSC Ecosystem

DeFi and NFTs continue their massive growth, and Juggernaut (JGN) has seen continued recognition and steady growth and adoption since launch. It has also become an increasingly integral component of the BSC ecosystem. JGN has continued to migrate more of its supply to BSC, has launched its BSC exclusive NFT exchange , JGNNFT.com, with recent minting function with a royalties function built on BSC.

The selection of Juggernaut by Goldman Sachs Canada demonstrates how far the project has come since it was launched. Other notable investors include Binance’s BSC Fund, SoftBank Investment Advisors (UK), LD Capital and more.

About Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

