Mumbai, December 23: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are rising in many countries, including India's neighbour China, around the world. In order to prevent another wave of COVID-19 cases, the government has announced preventive measures, including random testing of passengers coming from abroad. Amid rising COVID-19 concerns, you must be looking for how to book booster dose. Those who are fully vaccinated are eligible for COVID-19 booster shot. Here's your step-by-step guide on how to book slot for COVID-19 booster dose via Co-WIN.

The guidelines and safety measures comes after a new variant of COVID-19 has emerged. Rakesh Mishra, Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) said that BF.7 variant of coronavirus is a sub-variant of Omicron strain. He also said that India need should not worry too much about the new variants severity on the population. COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine, Developed by Bharat Biotech, Approved by Government As Booster Dose, To Be Available on Co-WIN From Today.

Meanwhile, the COVD-19 outbreaks fears have led to fear and panic among people as many have been vaccinated but not taken the COVID-19 booster shot or the booster dose as yet. So, if you are among those who haven't taken the booster shot yet, don't worry as you can book a slot via Co-WIN.

How To Book Slot for Booster Shot on Co-WIN:

Now that its clear that you have taken your second vaccine, its time to visit Co-WIN and book a slot in order to get the booster shot. Follow the below given steps:

Open the Co-WIN website and log in using your registered mobile number

Next, the Co-WIN website will display details of your vaccination status

If you have completed nine months from the second date of vaccination, then you will be eligible for the third dose

Following this, click on the "Schedule option"

Now, enter your pincode or your district name

Post this, a list of centers offering booster shots will be displayed

Select the date and time

Make payment and book your slot for the COVID-19 booster shot

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also asked people to follow coronavirus appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. The IMA has asked people to wear face mask in all public spaces and maintain social distancing besides avoiding international travel. Besides, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' coming to India. COVID-19: Over 6 in 10 Indians Avoiding Coronavirus Vaccine's Booster Shot Due to Heart Attack Fears, Says Report.

The guidelines clearly states that all travellers should be fully vaccinated as per their country's COVID-19 rules. "Passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be be isolated as per standard protocol," the Ministry of Health said.

