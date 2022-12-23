New Delhi, December 23: Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry for inclusion in the vaccination programme as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age, official sources said on Thursday.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening, they said. COVID-19 Outbreak: BF.7 Variant of Coronavirus Not Worrisome for India, Assures Senior Scientist Rakesh Mishra.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose. The approval for the vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries. COVID-19 Outbreak in India: Indian Medical Association Advises People To Avoid Public Gatherings, International Travel Amid Fresh COVID-19 Scare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

