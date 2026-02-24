Kolkata, February 24: The West Bengal government has activated the online tracking facility for Banglar Yuva Sathi 2026, enabling applicants to check their registration and verification status through the official portal. The scheme provides INR 1,500 per month as financial assistance to eligible unemployed youth across the state.

With lakhs of applications already submitted, authorities have begun the first phase of scrutiny and database verification.

How to Check Banglar Yuva Sathi Application Status Online

Applicants can verify their status by following these steps:

• Visit the official portal: https://apas.wb.gov.in/

• Click on the Check Status option on the homepage

• Enter the registered mobile number and captcha code

• Complete OTP verification sent to the registered mobile number

• View the application status displayed on the screen

If successfully registered, the system will show the applicant’s unique registration number.

What Does the Status Indicate?

Currently, the portal confirms whether the application has been successfully recorded in the system. Final approval and eligibility verification for the Banglar Yuva Sathi INR 1,500 monthly assistance are still being processed. Applicants are advised to check the portal regularly for updates. West Bengal ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ Scheme 2026: Know Eligibility and How to Apply.

Common Errors and Objection Cases

Officials have clarified that minor clerical errors are unlikely to lead to outright rejection. Instead, applications may be flagged with a Dispute or Objection status, allowing candidates to rectify issues.

Common discrepancies include:

• Submission of joint bank account details instead of a single holder account

• Missing signatures on uploaded photographs

• Incorrect or incomplete age proof documents

Offline vs Online Applications

Applicants who submitted forms at Duare Sarkar camps may notice delays in status updates as manual data entry continues. In cases where candidates applied both online and offline, the system prioritises the online application to avoid duplication. West Bengal Budget: Mamata Banerjee Govt Raises Lakshmi Bhandar Payout by INR 500 Ahead of Assembly Elections.

About Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026

The Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme provides INR 1,500 per month to eligible unemployed youth in West Bengal. The financial support is aimed at helping beneficiaries manage job search expenses, skill development training, and preparation for competitive examinations.

Candidates facing persistent technical issues or whose data does not appear on the portal are advised to contact their local BDO or SDO offices for assistance.

For the latest updates on Banglar Yuva Sathi 2026, applicants should regularly visit the official portal and keep their registered mobile number active for OTP verification.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).