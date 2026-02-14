Kolkata, February 14: The Government of West Bengal has announced the launch of the ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme, a major welfare initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to unemployed youth across the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that applications will open on February 15, 2026, with the scheme set to roll out from April 1, 2026.

Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive a monthly allowance of INR 1,500 until they secure employment, offering temporary financial support during their job search.

Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026: Key Highlights

Monthly Assistance: INR 1,500

Application Dates: February 15 to February 26, 2026

Scheme Launch Date: April 1, 2026

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years

Minimum Qualification: Class 10 pass

Application Mode: Offline camps in assembly constituencies

The scheme was introduced in the 2026 interim budget as part of the state government’s effort to address unemployment and support the youth demographic. West Bengal DA Hike: Mamata Banerjee Govt Announces 4% Increase in Interim Budget Ahead of Assembly Polls.

Eligibility Criteria for Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme

To apply for the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Must be a permanent resident of West Bengal

Age between 21 and 40 years

Must have passed at least Class 10

Must be currently unemployed

Who Are Not Eligible?

Applicants already enrolled in other state-run welfare schemes are not eligible for this allowance.

However, exceptions include students receiving benefits under scholarship and smart card programs such as:

Aikyasree

Medhasree

Sikhasree

Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship

How to Apply for Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme

The West Bengal government will organise dedicated camps across all assembly constituencies to ensure smooth application processing.

Step-by-Step Application Process

Visit the designated camp in your assembly constituency between February 15 and February 26, 2026. Collect and fill out the application form. Attach required documents. Submit the completed form at the camp.

Sample application forms will also be available for download on the official website of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs at wbsportsandyouth.gov.in. West Bengal Budget: Mamata Banerjee Govt Raises Lakshmi Bhandar Payout by INR 500 Ahead of Assembly Elections.

Documents Required

Applicants must submit the following documents:

Photocopy of bank passbook for Direct Benefit Transfer

Valid government-issued ID proof

Educational certificates, minimum Class 10

Recent passport-sized photographs

Impact of the Scheme

The Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme is expected to provide financial relief to thousands of unemployed youth across urban and rural West Bengal. By offering INR 1,500 per month, the government aims to ease the financial burden on job seekers and support them during the transition from education to employment.

The decentralised camp-based application model is designed to ensure maximum outreach, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, allowing authorities to process applications efficiently before the April 1 implementation date.

The initiative underscores the state’s focus on youth empowerment and employment support ahead of the new financial year.

