Kolkata, February 14: The Government of West Bengal has announced the launch of the ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme, a major welfare initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to unemployed youth across the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that applications will open on February 15, 2026, with the scheme set to roll out from April 1, 2026.
Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive a monthly allowance of INR 1,500 until they secure employment, offering temporary financial support during their job search.
Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026: Key Highlights
- Monthly Assistance: INR 1,500
- Application Dates: February 15 to February 26, 2026
- Scheme Launch Date: April 1, 2026
- Age Limit: 21 to 40 years
- Minimum Qualification: Class 10 pass
- Application Mode: Offline camps in assembly constituencies
The scheme was introduced in the 2026 interim budget as part of the state government’s effort to address unemployment and support the youth demographic. West Bengal DA Hike: Mamata Banerjee Govt Announces 4% Increase in Interim Budget Ahead of Assembly Polls.
Eligibility Criteria for Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme
To apply for the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme, candidates must meet the following criteria:
- Must be a permanent resident of West Bengal
- Age between 21 and 40 years
- Must have passed at least Class 10
- Must be currently unemployed
Who Are Not Eligible?
Applicants already enrolled in other state-run welfare schemes are not eligible for this allowance.
However, exceptions include students receiving benefits under scholarship and smart card programs such as:
- Aikyasree
- Medhasree
- Sikhasree
- Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship
How to Apply for Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme
The West Bengal government will organise dedicated camps across all assembly constituencies to ensure smooth application processing.
Step-by-Step Application Process
- Visit the designated camp in your assembly constituency between February 15 and February 26, 2026.
- Collect and fill out the application form.
- Attach required documents.
- Submit the completed form at the camp.
Sample application forms will also be available for download on the official website of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs at wbsportsandyouth.gov.in. West Bengal Budget: Mamata Banerjee Govt Raises Lakshmi Bhandar Payout by INR 500 Ahead of Assembly Elections.
Documents Required
Applicants must submit the following documents:
- Photocopy of bank passbook for Direct Benefit Transfer
- Valid government-issued ID proof
- Educational certificates, minimum Class 10
- Recent passport-sized photographs
Impact of the Scheme
The Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme is expected to provide financial relief to thousands of unemployed youth across urban and rural West Bengal. By offering INR 1,500 per month, the government aims to ease the financial burden on job seekers and support them during the transition from education to employment.
The decentralised camp-based application model is designed to ensure maximum outreach, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, allowing authorities to process applications efficiently before the April 1 implementation date.
The initiative underscores the state’s focus on youth empowerment and employment support ahead of the new financial year.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2026 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).