The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that as per National Association of Software & Services Companies (NASSCOM), India's e-Commerce market continues to grow at Year on Year rate of 5 percent with estimated revenue of USD 56.6 billion in FY 2021 despite COVID-19 led challenges. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has informed that no quantifiable assessment has been made with regard to rising online purchasing/e-commerce trade during the last two years.

Complaints are lodged by consumers on the National Consumer Helpline run by the Department of Consumer Affairs relating to payment, quality and quantity issues, manufacturing defects, non-providing of services, etc. The complaints of the consumers are transferred through the Integrated Grievance Redress Mechanism software to the companies concerned for redressal. CAIT Fully Geared Up to Fight E-Commerce Companies Amazon & Flipkart.

In cases where consumers are not satisfied with the redressal, they are advised to approach the Consumer Commission of appropriate jurisdiction for redressal of their grievances. The e-Daakhil portal enables consumers to file their grievances online, in the Consumer Commission of their choice. The Consumer Commissions are empowered to give relief of a specific nature and award, wherever appropriate, compensation to consumers.

A countrywide multimedia “Consumer Awareness” campaign titled ‘JagoGrahakJago' is conducted on various issues related to consumer rights and interests. States/UTs also undertake activities and campaigns on consumer awareness.

