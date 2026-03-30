Thiruvananthapuram, March 30: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will soon officially release the results of the Bhagyathara BT-47 weekly lottery of today, March 30. The live draw is being held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-47 weekly lottery will begin at 3:00 PM under the supervision of state lottery officials. This weekly draw remains a highlight of the state's Monday gaming schedule, offering a top prize of INR 1 crore and attracting significant participation from across the region.

The Bhagyathara BT-47 lottery is designed with a multi-tiered reward system to distribute winnings among a large number of participants. Beyond the first prize, there are several other prizes, ensuring winnings for multiple players. Tickets for the Bhagyathara draw (Bhagyathara BT-47) are priced at INR 40, making it one of the more accessible weekly schemes managed by the department. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Kerala lottery. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of March 30 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-47 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

To ensure a fair and transparent process, the Bhagyathara BT-47 lottery draw is conducted using a mechanical drum system in the presence of an independent panel of judges. The department typically releases a provisional result list within an hour of the draw, followed by a verified official gazette notification later in the evening. Participants of Kerala lottery are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers against the official results published on the Kerala State Lotteries website keralalotteries.com or through established daily newspapers.

Ticket holders of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-47 weekly lottery must verify the results from multiple official sources before proceeding with a claim. Winners have a strict 30-day window from the date of the Bhagyathara BT-47 lottery draw to claim their prize money. Trending keywords for Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-47 weekly lottery include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "Bhagyathara BT-47 Result", "Kerala Lottery Result 30-03-2026", "BT-47 Result Live", "Bhagyathara Lottery Result PDF", "Kerala Lottery Result" and "Bhagyathara BT-47 1st Prize Winner"

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).