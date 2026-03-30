Kohima, March 30: The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will officially declare the results for the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw of today, March 30, in a short while. The morning draw is conducted at 1:00 PM at PR Hill Junction in Kohima. The 1 PM draw remains one of the state's most popular gaming schemes, offering a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. Scroll below to know the results and winning numbers of today's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery.

held under strict government supervision, Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw marks the start of the week's seven-day lottery cycle, which continues to draw thousands of participants from across the country. The Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery is structured to provide multiple winning opportunities across six different prize categories. While the grand prize of INR 1 crore is the primary attraction, the scheme also includes a consolation prize of INR 1,000 for tickets matching the first-prize serial number. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 30, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Rise Monday Weekly Lottery Here:

Tickets for the Monday morning draw (Dear Rise Monday) are priced at an affordable INR 6, ensuring broad accessibility for a diverse range of participants. To maintain the integrity of the process, the draw will be overseen by government-appointed judges and officials. Participants of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery are encouraged to verify their ticket numbers against the official result sheets published by the Nagaland State Lottery Department or through authorised online portals. Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result", "Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result", "Dear Lottery Result 30.03.2026", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning", "Nagaland Dear Rise Monday 1 PM Winners List" and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result". Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of March 29, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Results of the Dear Rise Monday lottery are typically released within minutes of the draw, with digital copies made available for download shortly thereafter. Winners are advised to keep their original tickets intact and undamaged, as they are mandatory for claiming any prize money. For rewards up to INR 10,000, winners can generally collect their prizes from authorised lottery retailers. However, larger prize amounts require a formal claim process. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Nagaland lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).