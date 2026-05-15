Education

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Declared: Check Scores Now at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 has been officially announced by the Education Secretary today, May 15, 2026. Over 4 lakh students across the state can now access their scorecards directly at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, DigiLocker, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

By Team Latestly | Published: May 15, 2026 03:28 PM IST
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Declared: Check Scores Now at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
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The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 has been officially announced by the Education Secretary today, May 15, 2026. Over 4 lakh students across the state can now access their scorecards directly at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, DigiLocker, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Official Platforms to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2026

Your result is now live on the following official platforms:

  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in - Primary official result portal

  • prd.kerala.gov.in - Government of Kerala result website

  • DigiLocker App - Download your official digital marksheet instantly

How to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Online

  1. Visit sslcexam.kerala.gov.in or prd.kerala.gov.in

  2. Click on the SSLC Result 2026 link on the homepage

  3. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

  4. Click Submit to view your result

  5. Download or print your marksheet for future reference

Kerala SSLC 2026: Key Facts

A total of 4,17,497 students appeared for the Kerala SSLC examinations this year. The exams were conducted from March 5 to 30, 2026.

Check your result now at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and save your marksheet for future reference.

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Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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