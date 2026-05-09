Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-753 Lottery Result of May 9, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

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The Kerala State Lottery Department will officially declare the results of the Karunya KR-753 weekly lottery draw of today, May 9, in a short while. The draw, conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram used a transparent manual machine process and will award a life-changing INR 1 crore to the first-prize winner. Scroll below to know the results and winning numbers of Kerala'a c lottery.

As one of the state's most popular Saturday draws, the Karunya KR-753 lottery event will see high participation from residents and visitors across all 14 districts. The winning numbers of Kerala's Karunya KR-753 weekly lottery will be announced in the presence of designated judges and government officials to ensure the integrity of the lottery system. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Karunya KR-753 lottery draw. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live: Suvarna Keralam SK-51Lottery Result of May 8, 2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Karunya KR-753 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

The Karunya series (Karunya KR-753) is known for its multi-tiered prize structure, which distributes wealth across thousands of lucky ticket holders. Winners of Kerala's Karunya KR-753 weekly lottery are urged to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They can also watch the online telecast of the Karunya KR-753 lottery, which has been provided above.

The Karunya weekly lottery (Karunya KR-753) is a cornerstone of the Kerala State Lottery Department's initiatives. Since its inception in 1967, the Kerala State Lottery system - the first of its kind in India - has remained a vital source of non-tax revenue for the state while providing employment to thousands of vendors and agents. Trending keywords for Kerala's Karunya KR-753 lottery include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "Karunya KR-753 Result", "Kerala Lottery Result 09-05-2026", "Karunya Lottery Result Today Live" and "KR 753 Result PDF".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).