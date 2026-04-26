The Kerala State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Samrudhi SM-52 weekly lottery of today, April 26. Kerala lottery players taking part in today’s lottery can watch the live streaming of the weekly lottery to learn the winners’ names. Participants can head to statelottery.kerala.gov.in to check results and winning numbers. The live draw will begin at 3 PM.

The live draw of the Samrudhi SM-52 weekly lottery, organised by the Kerala State Lotteries, will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. While the draw will begin at 3 PM, the results and winning numbers will be published after completion. Players can access the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2026 for today’s draw on statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of April 26 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Kerala Lottery Result Live Streaming

Where And How To Check Samrudhi SM-52 Weekly Lottery Results

Participants can check the Samrudhi SM-52 weekly lottery results by visiting the official websites mentioned above. They can also watch the live streaming to know the winners. On visiting the portals, players should look for the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2026 to find today’s results. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of April 25, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Some of the trending search terms include “Kerala lottery result today”, “Samrudhi SM-52 result”, “Samrudhi Kerala lottery”, “Samrudhi lottery result April 26 2026”, and “Kerala Samrudhi winners”.

The first prize winner of today’s Samrudhi lottery will receive INR 1 crore, followed by INR 30 lakh for the second prize and INR 5 lakh for the third prize.

Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers with the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. A prize can only be claimed if the ticket number matches the official result.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).