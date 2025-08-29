Kolkata, August 29: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of the speculative lottery of today, August 29, will be declared in a short while. Announced after each round (bazi) is completed, participants can check Kolkata Fatafat results of all eight rounds of Kolkata FF lottery on the following websites: kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Kolkata FF players can find Kolkata FF live winning numbers of today's lottery and check result chart of Thursday's Satta Matka-type lottery game below.

A Satta Matka-style lottery game, the Kolkata FF, also called Kolkata Fatafat, is played in West Bengal's capital city. The speculative lottery requires lottery players to be physically present in Kolkata to participate in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery. The eight bazis played under the Kolkata FF lottery are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi, and 8th bazi. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 28, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

If you're participating in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery and wondering where to check the winning numbers, scroll down to see the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of August 29, 2025.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 29, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Participants of Kolkata FF lottery, which is organised by the civic authorities of Kolkata, can visit online portals kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to check results of all eight bazis. Lottery enthusiasts can also view the winning numbers of each round of Kolkata Fatafat provided in the Kolkata FF Result Chart above. It is worth noting that the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played from Monday to Sunday and attracts people from the nearby areas of Kolkata. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The Satta Matka-based lottery game requires players to choose numbers and place bets. Kolkata FF lottery is one of the popular forms of lotteries in the country, and it is played daily. The Kolkata Fatafat Results (Kolkata FF Results) are declared every one and a half hours, with the first result out by 10:10 AM and the last round's result published by 8:40 PM.

Besides West Bengal, lotteries are legal in 12 other states nationwide, such as Sikkim, Nagaland, Shillong, Kerala, etc. There is a complete ban on betting and gambling in the country.

