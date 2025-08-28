Kolkata, August 28: The results of the Kolkata Fatafat, which has gained significant popularity among the locals in West Bengal's capital city, will be declared shortly. A fast-paced lottery, the Kolkata Fatafat Result and winning numbers of today, August 28 (Thursday), can be checked online at kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Did you know Kolkata FF lottery is played on all seven days of the week? If you're taking part in the speculative lottery then scroll below to know how to find Kolkata FF live winning numbers and check result chart of Satta Matka-type game.

Operated by the civic authorities of Kolkata, Kolkata Fatafat lottery results are announced after each round (bazi) is completed. While the Kolkata FF results are declared every 90 minutes, the speculative lottery begins with the first round played before 10 AM and the last bazi completed by around 8.30 PM. The Kolkata Fatafat results of all bazis are published eight times a day, thus providing participants a chance to track winning numbers in real time. Scroll below to check the results and winning numbers provided in the Kolkata FF Result Chart below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 27, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 28, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

The Satta Matka-style Kolkata Fatafat lottery provides lottery players a numerous chances to win multiple prizes. The Kolkata FF lottery game requires lottery enthusiasts to choose numbers and place bets. Lottery players win varying prizes if the outcome of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery matches their predictions. Played throughout the day, the Kolkata FF lottery demands participants to remain present in the city to participate in the lottery game. Kolkata Fatafat, popularly known as Kolkata FF, is also referred to as Fatafat by lottery players. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata FF lottery players look forward to participating in the speculative lottery, from purchasing lottery tickets to placing bets and awaiting the outcome of their predictions. Those taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery for the first time can refer to YouTube tutorials to learn the techniques, tips, and patterns for playing the Satta Matka-based lottery game. Lotteries are permitted in 13 states nationwide, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata FF lottery is played on a daily basis.

