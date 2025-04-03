Kolkata, April 3: The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, April 3, will be declared shortly. The results of all eight rounds, also called the "bazis" of Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat), will be published on portals such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. It must be noted that Kolkata Fatafat Results are announced after each round or bazi is completed. Kolkata FF lottery players can scroll below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) of April 3, 2025.

Did you know the Satta Matka-style Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery game requires lottery enthusiasts to be physically present in Kolkata to take part in the lottery? Played from Monday to Sunday, the Kolkata FF lottery begins with the first round played by 10 AM and the last round being completed before 8:30 PM. The results of all eight rounds of Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, are announced every 90 minutes, with the games being played throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 03, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

A fast-paced game, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery requires participants to place bets and await the outcome of their predictions. The multiple rounds or bazis of Kolkata FF offers players an opportunity to win multiple prizes with minimum investments. Kolkata FF is one of the most popular forms of Satta Matka-type lottery games played in West Bengal's capital city. From Monday to Saturday, the Kokata FF Results are announced eight times daily. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

However, the results are published four times a day on Sundays. The speculative lottery is not only entertaining but also thrilling and strategic as it tests players' skills, luck and their foresight to make accurate predictions. It is among the list of popular lottery games, such as Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery and Shillong Teer, which are played across the country on a daily basis.

A game of luck and strategy, the Kolkata FF, also called Kolkata FF, continues to grow in popularity among the masses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).