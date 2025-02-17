Kolkata, February 17: The results of the fast-paced Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery game will be announced throughout the day on Monday, February 17. Participants can visit websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to check the Kolkata FF Result and its winning numbers. Lottery players can also check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 17 below to know the winning numbers of 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi of the Kolkata FF lottery games.

A Satta Matka-style lottery, Kolkata Fatafat Result is announced every 90 minutes. The winning numbers of Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat are after each round or bazi is completed. A total of eight bazis are played every day from Monday to Sunday. Organised by the civic authorities of Kolkata, the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery draws people from all walks of life and is exclusively played in West Bengal's capital city. Every day, lottery players in Kolkata look forward to purchasing tickets and trying their luck in the speculative Kolkata FF lottery. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 17, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 380 1

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The rules of the Kolkata FF lottery game are simple. Lottery enthusiasts are required to choose numbers and place bets while awaiting the outcome of their predictions. If their predictions match the outcome of Kolkata Fatafat Result, then players win varying prizes. The eight bazis of the Kolkata FF lottery game provide participants with an opportunity to win more prizes with minimum investments. The results of the 1st bazi are announced by 10 AM, with the results of the last round out by 8.30 PM. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Kolkata FF lottery players can also find old lottery charts for Kolkata Fatafat lottery games on the portals mentioned above. Although the Kolkata FF lottery continues to grow in popularity, readers are advised to exercise caution, as lotteries involve financial risks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).