Kolkata, February 6: The civic authorities of Kolkata will announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result soon. Lottery players taking part in today's (February 6) Kolkata Fatafat lottery game can check the results and winning numbers on portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Kolkata FF Result of all eight rounds, also called bazis, will be declared after each round is completed. Find the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 6 below.

The Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery game is played on all seven days of the week. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery is very popular. A Satta Matka-style lottery game, the Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat is primarily played in the city of joy. Participants can also check the Kolkata FF Result and winning numbers by scrolling through the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 6 below. A fast-paced lottery game, the Kolkata FF consists of eight rounds - 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 5, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 6, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The eight rounds or "bazis" of the Kolkata FF lottery are played throughout the day, with the results of each round declared every 90 minutes. The speculative Satta Matka-type lottery game requires participants to choose numbers and place bets while offering them an opportunity to win multiple prizes with minimum investments. Lottery enthusiasts who are looking to take part in the Kolkata FF lottery or any type of lottery game are advised to exercise caution. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Lotteries involve financial risks and could lead to legal consequences. Having said that, Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF, is continuing to grow among the residents of Kolkata.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).