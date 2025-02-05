Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 5, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game

The Kolkata Fatafat Result for February 5, 2025, has been declared. Check the winning numbers and result chart of the Satta Matka-style lottery game for today’s updates and chances.

Information Team Latestly| Feb 05, 2025 10:37 AM IST
Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 5, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game
Kolkata Fatafat Result | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Kolkata, February 5: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of February 5, 2025, will be announced in multiple rounds today. The Kolkata Fatafat Lottery, also known as the Kolkata FF Lottery, is one of the most thrilling daily betting games in Kolkata. It attracts thousands of players who eagerly check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart to see the winning numbers. Results are declared every 90 minutes, starting at 10 AM, with updates throughout the day. Find the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 5 below.

The Kolkata FF Lottery operates on a Satta Matka-style format, where participants select numbers and place bets in eight rounds or "bazis" each day. The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart is frequently updated on official websites, enabling players to track their results. For real-time updates, enthusiasts can visit kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. With several opportunities to win, the Kolkata FF Lottery continues to be a popular choice for betting fans in Kolkata. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 4, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 5, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM

2nd Bazi 11:33 AM

3rd Bazi 01:03 PM

4th Bazi 2:33 PM

 179 - - -
 7 - - -

 5th Bazi 4:03 PM  6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM
- - - -
- - - -

Players should familiarise themselves with the game’s mechanics and use strategies to increase their chances, as the game offers both entertainment and the potential for significant rewards. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Participants should exercise caution due to the financial risks associated with the game. It's important to be aware of local gambling laws and engage responsibly to avoid any adverse consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
