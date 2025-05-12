Kolkata, May 12: Kolkata Fatafat Lottery players who are eagerly awaiting Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result can check the winning numbers on websites such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com today, May 12. The civic authorities of Kolkata will announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result, revealing the winning numbers of each round. Participants can scroll below to check the winning numbers provided in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of May 12, 2025.

Played exclusively in West Bengal's Kolkata, the Satta Matka-style game requires lottery players to be present in the city of joy to participate in the lottery. Consisting of eight rounds, also called "bazis", the Kolkata Fatafat is played on all seven days of the week. Did you know Kolkata FF Results are announced every 90 minutes after each round (bazi) is completed? Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 12, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 100 1

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Are Lotteries Legal in India?

A fast-paced lottery game, the Kolkata FF lottery game offers players an opportunity to win multiple prizes with a minimum investment. As mentioned above, Kolkata Fatafat consists of eight rounds or bazis. These are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The Kolkata FF requires lottery players to select numbers and place bets. Based on the outcome of their predictions, participants win varying prizes. The eight bazis of Kolkata Fatafat keep players engaged while giving them multiple opportunities to win. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Notably, Kolkata Fatafat, also popularly called Kolkata FF, is a popular form of lottery played in the "city of joy." That said, lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including West Bengal, where Kolkata FF is being played today.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. All the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only. Most importantly, LatestLY neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner.

