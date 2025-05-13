Kolkata, May 13: The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is continuing to grow in popularity among the residents of Kolkata everyday. From buying Kolkata FF tickets to placing bets and awaiting the results, lottery players look forward to taking part in Kolkata Fatafat lottery. That said, the Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of today, May 13, will be declared shortly on online portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Those taking part in today's Satta Matka-type game can check the winning numbers in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) of May 13, 2025, provided below.

Played from Monday to Sunday, the Kolkata FF results are published after each round (bazi) is completed. The Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) consists of eight rounds or bazis as they are called which are played throughout the day. These bazis are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Exclusively played in Kolkata, the speculative lottery games requires participants to be present in Kolkata to take part in the Kolkata FF lottery. Stay tuned to know the Kolkata Fatafat Results and winning numbers of today's games. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 13, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Do you know the Kolkata FF Results are declared every one and a half hour with the result of first round out by 10 AM and last round by 8:30 PM? A fast-paced lottery game, Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, not only tests players' skill and patience but also helps them adopt news strategies to win multiple prizes in the Satta Matka-tpe lottery game. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery requires players to select numbers and place bets in order to win big amounts with minimum investments. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

It is worth noting that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country including West Bengal, where Kolkata FF is played. However, betting and gambling are prohibited but continue to be promoted under the guise of gaming. We request readers to exercise caution while taking part in Kolkata FF lottery as Satta Matka-type games involve financial risks and can possibly lead to legal and monetary consequences.

