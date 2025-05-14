Kolkata, May 14: Would luck favour you in today's draw? The Kolkata Fatafat Result of Wednesday, May 14, 2025, will be declared in multiple rounds throughout the day. Participants can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result, also known as Kolkata FF Result, on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The popular lottery game, played only in Kolkata, is known for its fast-paced format and Satta Matka-style gameplay. Thousands eagerly await each round’s outcome to see if luck favours them. Are you looking for the winning numbers? Find them below in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of May 14.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is held daily with eight rounds, known as "Bazi", beginning at 10 AM and continuing till 8:30 PM. The game enjoys massive local popularity and is operated under the purview of West Bengal authorities. The Kolkata FF result is released every 90 minutes, offering frequent chances to win. Due to its unique setup, the lottery is exclusive to residents physically present in Kolkata. Scroll below to view the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of May 14 and check your lucky numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 14, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 289 - - - 9 - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Players can legally participate in Kolkata Fatafat only within West Bengal, where lotteries are permitted under local regulations. Kolkata FF is played by selecting and betting on numbers in eight daily rounds known as "Bazi", with outcomes based on calculated guesses and "passing record numbers", a system that requires analytical skills rather than pure luck. To help new participants understand the gameplay, several YouTube tutorials break down strategies and rules. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Government-approved lotteries are operational in 13 states across India, including Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Punjab, and West Bengal. While the excitement around such games is high, LatestLY advises players to approach with caution, as these games carry both financial and legal risks.

