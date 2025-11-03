Mumbai, November 3: November has begun, yet women in Maharashtra have not yet received the October installment of INR 1,500 under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Earlier, several local media outlets reported that the government would disburse the Ladki Bahin Yojana October installment in the last week of the month. Now, it seems the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries have to wait a little longer.

This is not the first time the NDA government's scheme has faced a delay. In the early phase, the first three payments for June, July, and August 2024 were given together in August when the scheme was launched before the state elections. In August 2025, beneficiaries had hoped to receive both July payments much earlier, but it was only credited on Rakshabandhan. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Issues Clarification As Women Beneficiaries Await October 2025 Installment.

When Will Beneficiaries Receive the October Installment of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

If media reports are to be believed, the installments for both October and November may be deposited together this month, meaning INR 3,000 could be credited to beneficiaries' accounts at once. However, there has been no official confirmation yet on whether the payments will be made simultaneously or on separate dates.

What is Ladki Bahin Yojana?

Launched by the Women and Child Development Department, the scheme aims to empower women aged 21 to 65 by providing INR 1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT). The financial assistance is intended to support women's health, nutrition, and their decision-making role within families. Ladki Bahin Yojana Rule Change: Good News for Women Beneficiaries, Maharashtra Government Temporarily Suspends E-KYC Rule; Check Details.

According to the media reports, at least 12,431 men were reportedly found to have received monthly benefits under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Maharashtra’s flagship welfare scheme meant exclusively for women. The scheme, launched in June 2024, provides INR 1,500 per month to women aged 21 to 65 years from families with an annual income below INR 2.5 lakh.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).