MUMBAI: The state of Maharashtra is immersed in festive fervor today, March 19, 2026, as citizens celebrate Gudi Padwa, marking the beginning of the Marathi New Year. From the early hours of the morning, households across the state hoisted the traditional "Gudi"—a decorated bamboo staff topped with an inverted silver or copper copper pot—symbolizing victory, prosperity, and the warding off of evil spirits.

The festival coincides with the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, ushering in the Shaka Samvat 1948. This year, the Pratipada Tithi began at 6:52 AM, prompting families to begin rituals with the customary "Abhyanga Snan" (oil bath) before sunrise.

Gudi Padwa Vibrant Shobha Yatras Take Over City Streets

In Mumbai, the cultural heart of the celebrations moved to the streets of Girgaon, Dadar, and Thane. The iconic Girgaon Shobha Yatra saw thousands of participants dressed in traditional "Nauvari" sarees and "Phetas" (turbans). A major highlight of the day was the women-led bike rallies, where hundreds of riders navigated the narrow lanes of South Mumbai to the thunderous beats of Dhol-Tasha troupes.

Similar grand processions were reported in Pune and Nashik. In Pune’s Kothrud and Laxmi Road areas, local communities organized cultural floats depicting Maratha history and performances of the "Lezim" folk dance, drawing large crowds of residents and tourists alike.

Here's a bunch of new Gudi Padwa wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, images, wallpapers, banners, status for Facebook, stickers for WhatsApp, GIFs, SMS, and so on.

Gudi Padwa Wishes

Gudi Padwa Quotes

Gudi Padwa Quotes In Marathi

Economic Surge and New Beginnings

Considered one of the "Sade-Teen Muhurats" (three-and-a-half most auspicious days), Gudi Padwa has triggered a massive surge in the retail sector. Jewelry shops across Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai and Laxmi Road in Pune reported high footfall as people invested in gold and silver.

The real estate and automotive sectors also saw a peak in activity, with many families choosing today to perform "Vastu Puja" for new homes or take delivery of new vehicles.

Regional Significance

While celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, the day is also being observed as "Ugadi" in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The synchronized celebrations across these states highlight the arrival of spring and the shared cultural heritage of the Deccan region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).