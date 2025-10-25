Mumbai, October 25: In a major relief for women beneficiaries, the Maharashtra government has temporarily suspended the recently introduced e-KYC process under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme. The decision comes after widespread discontent among beneficiaries, and the October installment is now expected to be credited to women’s bank accounts soon.

The e-KYC verification was introduced to ensure that only eligible women, those from economically weaker backgrounds, received the scheme’s benefits. Under the rule, women and their husbands or fathers were required to complete e-KYC using PAN cards to verify income details. Ladki Bahin Yojana October 2025 Installment Date: Know When Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Will Receive 16th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme.

However, many beneficiaries expressed frustration over the process, citing technical difficulties and privacy concerns. Responding to the backlash, the government temporarily halted the e-KYC requirement.

Launched in 2024, the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana aims to empower financially disadvantaged women across Maharashtra. Authorities introduced the e-KYC measure after reports emerged that some ineligible individuals were benefiting from the program. While the verification step was intended to ensure transparency and proper targeting, it sparked resentment among genuine beneficiaries, prompting the latest rollback. Ladki Bahin Yojana Account Fraud: Mumbai Police Bust Racket Involved in Fraudulent Opening of Bank Accounts in Name of Maharashtra Govt’s Cash Scheme for Women, 3 Arrested.

So far, the Maharashtra government has extended benefits to over 2.56 crore women under the Ladki Bahin Scheme, with a total budget allocation of INR 3,960 crore. Amid rumors that the scheme might be discontinued, State Minister Narhari Jhirwal clarified that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue uninterrupted. The suspension of e-KYC is seen as a move to streamline the process and restore confidence among the scheme’s beneficiaries.

