The Nagaland State Lottery Department will officially declare the results of the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery draw of today, April 16, shortly. Held at the PR Hill Junction in Kohima, the 1:00 PM draw (Dear Star Thursday) will see thousands of participants vying for the top prize of INR 1 crore. The winning ticket numbers will be released shortly after the draw concludes under the supervision of government officials to ensure transparency and fairness in the state-run system.

The first prize, a life-changing sum of INR 1 crore (including the super prize), will be awarded to a single lucky ticket holder of Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery. In addition to the jackpot, the department will announce thousands of winners across several other categories. Detailed result sheets of the Dear Star Thursday lottery, including the full list of winning serial numbers for the lower tiers, will be available on the official Nagaland State Lotteries website and at authorised retail outlets across the region.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Star Thursday Weekly Lottery Here:

Nagaland lottery players can also watch the live telecast of today's Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery above. The live draw will provide participants with the latest updates on the Nagaland lottery. Lottery enthusiasts can also see the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of April 16 to know the full winners' list of today's lucky draw. Winners of Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday lottery are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official government gazette. They must present the original, undamaged physical ticket to claim a prize.

Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery result", "Dear Star Thursday result", "Lottery Sambad result today", "Nagaland lottery 1 PM result", "Dear Star Thursday 1 Crore winner", "Nagaland State Lottery live draw", "Thursday weekly lottery result PDF", and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result". Nagaland is one of 13 Indian states where lottery games are legal and regulated.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).