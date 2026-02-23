Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of February 23 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Kohima, February 23: The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will officially release the results of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery of today, February 23, in a short while. Thousands of participants across the region tune are awaiting the government-regulated body to announce the winning numbers, with the top prize holder set to claim a life-changing jackpot of INR 1 crore. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Clover Mondayweekly lottery of today.

The first prize of Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery draw, valued at INR1 crore, will be awarded to the ticket holder matching the specific series and number sequence drawn during the live session. In addition to the jackpot, the Nagaland State Lottery maintains a tiered reward system to distribute winnings among a larger pool of participants. The "Dear" series is the flagship brand of the Nagaland State Lotteries, with different themes assigned to each day of the week. The live draw of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery will begin at 8 PM. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of February 23 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Clover Monday Weekly Lottery Here

The results of Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery will be published on the official "Lottery Sambad" website and local gazettes. It is worth noting that the results and winning numbers of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery draw or 8 PM lottery will be made available in PDF format soon after the live draw is completed. Those taking part in today's Nagaland lottery can visit websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to verify their winning numbers. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 23, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Nagaland lottery players can also watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery provided above, to know the outcome of Monday's lucky draw. Wondering what trending keywords to use while searching for results and winning numbers of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Use trending keywords such as "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Lottery Sambad 8 PM Result", "Dear Clover Monday Result 23 Feb", "Dear Clover Monday 8 PM Result", "Nagaland Lottery Result Today 1 Crore", "Dear Lottery Monday 8 PM lucky number", "Dear Lottery Monday 8 PM lucky number" and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).