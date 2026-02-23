Mumbai, February 23: The first Shillong Teer Result of the new year is being announced today, Monday, February 23, marking a fresh start for enthusiasts participating in Meghalaya’s popular archery-based lottery. As the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducts the draws, players are eagerly refreshing the Shillong Teer Results page to find the winning numbers for the Morning, Afternoon, and Night sessions. For those looking to track historical data and today's updates, the Shillong Teer Result Chart and the Shillong Teer Live Result Chart serve as the primary resources for verified information throughout the day.

With multiple formats including Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Shillong Night Teer, the stakes remain high for players testing both luck and intuition. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides a clear breakdown of winning numbers from both rounds. Players can visit sites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.co.com for quick access to the Shillong Teer Result of February 23.

Shillong Teer Results for February 23 will be declared in two rounds, offering players two chances to win by predicting the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. The Shillong Teer Result Chart is updated online, ensuring quick access to winning numbers from popular games like Shillong Morning Teer and Khanapara Teer. Whether you’re an early riser catching the Shillong Morning Teer or waiting on the night round, Scroll below for the latest Shillong Teer Result, which will be posted here after each round concludes.

Shillong Teer Result on February 23, 2026: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for February 23, 2026" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. Click on it to view the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which presents the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. The Shillong Teer Results are typically announced around 10:30 PM, with the final round concluding by 9 PM. For players' convenience, the complete and updated Shillong Teer Results are available below, offering a quick glance at today's outcomes.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 26

Second Round - 77

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 21

Second Round - 67

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 28

Second Round - 36

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 37

Second Round - 72

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 80

Second Round - 85

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 26

Second Round - 15

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

