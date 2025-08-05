Mumbai, August 5: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has mandated that all members must activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) using Aadhaar-based face authentication on the UMANG mobile app, effective August 7, 2025. Without this activation, users will be unable to access EPFO services. Indian Government Spent INR 340 Crore on EPFO Website in Past 3 Years, Finds RTI Reply.

In a circular dated July 30, EPFO reaffirmed its earlier directive from April 8, introducing three key services through the UMANG app, ie.e UAN allotment and activation, activation of existing UANs, and face authentication for already activated accounts. The new digital-first setup simplifies Aadhaar validation and eliminates the need for employer assistance in the activation process. PF Balance: How To Check EPF Balance Quickly? Here’s Are 5 Simple Ways To Know Your Provident Fund Balance.

3 Key Services Added

Allotment and activation of new UANs.

Activation of existing UANs.

Face authentication for already activated UANs.

How To Activate UAN Through Umang App Using Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication

Download and Open the UMANG App.

Select EPFO > UAN Allotment and Activation.

Enter Aadhaar number and mobile number.

Tick the consent box and tap ‘Send OTP’.

Install the Aadhaar Face RD App, if prompted.

Enter the OTP received on the Aadhaar-linked mobile.

The system will check if Aadhaar is already linked to a UAN: If yes, the member will be notified of the existing UAN. If no, proceed to face authentication.

Tick the consent box for Face Authentication.

Use the phone camera to scan face as instructed.

Once validated, a new UAN is generated instantly.

UAN and temporary password will be sent via SMS.

This fully digital process benefits employees by reducing paperwork, eliminating delays, and ensuring accurate data entry. It enables immediate access to EPFO services such as passbook view, KYC updates, claim submission, and fund withdrawals. The face-based authentication pulls data directly from the Aadhaar database, enabling instant UAN activation without manual intervention.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).