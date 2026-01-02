HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

New Delhi, January 2: The deadline to link Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar cards officially expired on December 31, 2025. With no further extension announced by the Indian government, millions of taxpayers now face the possibility of their PAN cards becoming inoperative. An inoperative PAN can lead to significant financial disruptions, affecting everything from banking transactions to investment activities.

Why Your PAN Status Matters

According to the Income Tax Department guidelines, a PAN that remains unlinked to Aadhaar after the stipulated deadline is deemed "inactive." This status prevents individuals from completing several essential financial tasks. For instance, those with an inactive PAN cannot open new bank accounts, apply for credit or debit cards, or invest in mutual fund units. Furthermore, cash deposits exceeding INR 50,000 and bank transactions over INR 10,000 may be restricted or flagged. Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Ends Today: How To Link, Penalty, Exemptions and Key Details.

How to Check Your PAN Status Online

Taxpayers who are uncertain about their linking status can verify it through the official Income Tax e-filing portal. The process is straightforward and can be completed in a few minutes:

Visit the Portal: Navigate to the official website at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Access Quick Links: On the homepage, locate and click the “Verify PAN Status” option under the Quick Links section.

Enter Details: Provide your PAN number, full name, date of birth, and the mobile number currently linked to your records.

OTP Verification: After clicking 'Continue,' you will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number.

Validation: Enter the OTP and click ‘Validate.’ The screen will immediately display whether your PAN is currently "Active" or "Inoperative."

Financial Implications of an Inoperative PAN

The transition of a PAN to an inoperative status carries more than just administrative weight; it has direct financial repercussions. Beyond the inability to secure new credit or make large deposits, taxpayers may face higher Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rates. Additionally, pending tax refunds and interest on such refunds cannot be processed for inoperative accounts. Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Ends Today: Know What Will Happen on Missing the December 31 Deadline, How To Complete Process and Check Status Online.

The government has mandated the PAN-Aadhaar linkage to eliminate duplicate PAN cards and curb tax evasion. While the deadline was extended multiple times over the past few years to accommodate citizens, the latest cutoff of December 31, 2025, appears to be the final firm date. Taxpayers whose cards have become inactive are advised to follow the department's procedures for reactivation, which typically involves the payment of a penalty fee and a subsequent request for linkage through the e-filing portal.

