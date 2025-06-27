The Indian government has spent INR 340 crore on the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website over the past three years, according to a Right to Information (RTI) reply. The RTI reply revealed that the government spent INR 84.96 crore in FY 2022–23, INR 99.52 crore in FY 2023–24, and INR 153.61 crore in FY 2024–25. Despite the massive funding intended to improve digital services, users continue to face persistent technical glitches and accessibility issues. The RTI query was filed by X user @YeletiChaitanya, and screenshots of the reply were later shared by another user, @venkat_fin9, who criticised the website’s performance. "₹340 Crores have been spent on the EPFO website in the last 3 years alone! And yet... 1. Takes 1+ hour just to change a password or mobile number 2. OTP SMS often delayed by 10+ minutes Is this the quality we get after looting taxpayers in the name of “Digital India” (sic)," user @venkat_fin9 posted on X while slamming the EPFO website. Will You Lose Your EPFO Pension From August If You Don’t Submit a New Form by July 28? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Reports Going Viral.

