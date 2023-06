New Delhi, June 3: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said she was pained and anguished by a horrific train accident in Odisha and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 261 people were killed and nearly 1,000 injured in the crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore on Friday. Odisha Train Accident: Rescue Operations Completed, Restoration Work Has Begun, Says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"I am most pained and anguished by the terrible train disaster in Odisha," Gandhi said in a statement. Odisha Train Accident: 238 Dead, Over 650 Injured In Three-Train Collision In Balasore; Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits Site.

"I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families," the chairperson of the Congress's parliamentary party added.