We are too small to write anything about the Legend Of Pran. There's a scene in Guddi where Jaya Bachchan shivers at the look of Pran and even asks Dharmendra to not accept any gifts from him because of his negative portrayals in movies. Dharmendra laughs and says, "Our (film) industry is strange. They make an honest man (he points towards Pran) a villain. And then someone like me becomes a hero." Nothing could better explain what Hrishikesh Mukherjee depicted in that scene in regards to Pran. He was known to be very generous and kind. He became one of the most feared villains for decades but his first movie in a negative character wasn't even in Hindi. Pran Birth Anniversary Special: These 10 Roles Of The Legendary Actor Prove Why There Will Never Be Another One Like Him

Pran's first-ever movie was in Punjabi called Yamla Jat, where he played a villain for the first time. The actor played Kuldip, a scheming and manipulative lawyer who tricks a gullible village girl. The film was a huge hit.

Bollywood's foremost villain, Pran. 20 years old, in his first film Yamla Jat, 1940. And he's looking like The Joker😶😄 pic via @ttunni pic.twitter.com/yHUNFXBgbY — Madhu (@madhulata) January 23, 2020

Interestingly, Pran's first Hindi movie had him in a hero's role titled Khandaan in 1942. He played a romantic lead opposite Noor Jehan who was also his co-star in Yamla Jat. Pran saab left for heavenly abode on July 12, 2013, at the age of 93.

