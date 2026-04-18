The Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 Result will be announced today, April 18, at 6:00 PM. Thousands of participants across Punjab are waiting for the results of one of the state’s biggest festive lottery draws, which offers a top prize of INR 6 crore.

The Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 is organised as part of Baisakhi celebrations and sees large participation every year due to its high prize pool and festive significance.

Where to Check Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 Result

The Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 Result will be released shortly after the draw concludes. Participants can check their ticket numbers in the official result PDF.

You can check the result here once announced:

https://www.punjablotteryresult.com/punjab-state-dear-baisakhi-bumper-result-18-04-26/

Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 Result Live Streaming

Key Details of Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026

Lottery Name: Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026

First Prize: INR 6 Crore

Second Prize: INR 50 Lakh

Third Prize: INR 25 Lakh

Ticket Price: INR 500

Draw Date: April 18, 2026

Draw Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Total Prize Pool: INR 13.92 Crore

Organiser: Punjab State Lotteries

What Happens After the Result

After the Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 Result is declared, winners must verify their ticket numbers with the official PDF. Prize claims usually require submission of original tickets and valid identification within the stipulated time. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-750 Lottery Result of April 18, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Participants are advised to keep their tickets safe and cross-check results carefully.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only. Lotteries involve financial risk and may be addictive. Readers are advised to exercise caution.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).