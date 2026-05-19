Shillong Teer Result Today, May 19, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will officially announce the Shillong Teer Results of Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games shortly. Played at the Polo Ground, the Shillong Teer is a unique cultural betting fixture in Northeast India. Results of all Teer games will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Lottery players can find the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 19, provided below.

Shillong Teer is a legal lottery that relies directly on the shooting accuracy of local archers. Ticket holders who purchased tickets for the various Teer games can access the verified numerical outcomes across various state-recognised distribution counters and online portals. The Shillong Teer lottery blends tradition with excitement and features eight Teer games, including Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Result Today, May 18, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 19, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Those taking part in Shillong Teer games of today, May 19, can check Shillong Teer results of all eight Teer games by visiting portals such as shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Upon visiting the websites, players must click on "Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 19" to check the winning numbers of all eight Teer games. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 08

Second Round - 30

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 79

Second Round - 08

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Unlike conventional digital or paper lotteries that rely on randomised mechanical drums or electronic algorithms, Shillong Teer is bound strictly to physical athletic performances. Every day from Monday to Saturday, selected local archers gather to fire a specific volume of arrows at a designated thatch target within a fixed time window. Archers shoot exactly 30 arrows at the primary target in the First Round, followed by 20 arrows in the Second Round. To determine the winning combination, officials count the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target. The final winning result is defined entirely by the last two digits of that cumulative count. For example, if 1,245 arrows successfully lodge in the target, the winning number for that specific round is declared as 45.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).