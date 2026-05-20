Shillong Teer Result Today, May 20, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The historic Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya, hosts one of India's most unique legal betting systems: Shillong Teer. Operated by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), this daily event beautifully blends the indigenous archery traditions of the Khasi tribe with a popular, state-regulated lottery. Shillong Teer Results of all Teer games will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer soon. Scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of today, May 20.

Governed legally under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer serves as a cultural staple and a vital source of livelihood, supporting thousands of ticket sellers, operators, and local athletes across the region. Shillong Teer games are played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2 from Monday to Saturday. Notably, Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of all eight Shillong Teer games of today. Shillong Teer Result Today, May 19, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 20, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

In case you're wondering where to check the results of Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer Result, Khanapara Teer Result, Juwai Teer Result and Jowai Ladrymbai Result, then don't worry, we have got you covered. Lottery players can head to the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in, to check today's Shillong Teer results and winning numbers. Shillong Teer players are advised to look for "Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 20" upon visiting the sites mentioned above. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 24

Second Round - 56

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 03

Second Round - 43

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Are Teer Games Played?

Shillong Teer lottery is completely distinct from typical lotteries that rely on mechanical draws or digital random number generators. Instead, the results are determined by the physical skill of local archers. The game is split into two consecutive rounds, with archers shooting 30 and 20 arrows each, respectively, in the First Round and Second Round. Once the firing period ends for a round, officials visually inspect the target and physically count every single arrow that successfully hits the designated targets. The "winning number" is determined by the last two digits of the total arrow count. For example, if 742 arrows land securely in the target during the first round, the official winning number for Round 1 is 42. If exactly 590 arrows hit the target in the second round, the winning number for Round 2 is 90.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).