Shillong Teer Result Today, May 30, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the winning numbers for the highly anticipated Shillong Teer archery lottery of today, May 30. The Shillong Teer Results will be published on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Conducted daily at the historic Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya, this unique lottery game draws thousands of participants from across the state and neighbouring northeastern regions. Scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 30.

In the Shillong Teer games, players bet on the last two digits of arrows hitting a target across two rounds. Unlike conventional luck-based lotteries that rely on digitised draws or paper tickets, Shillong Teer is uniquely dependent on the traditional sport of Khasi archery. The daily event brings together professional archers from local clubs who gather at the Polo Ground to shoot arrows at a designated cylindrical straw target within a two-minute window. Shillong Teer Result Today, May 29, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 30, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

A total of eight Teer games are played daily from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. These games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Head to websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check for Shillong Teer results of today, May 30. Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers of all Teer games are also displayed in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

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Shillong Morning Teer Result

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Shillong Night Teer Result

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Khanapara Teer Result

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Juwai Teer Result

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Juwai Morning Teer Result

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Juwai Night Teer Result

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Jowai Ladrymbai Result

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How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

Shillong Teer is a unique, legally authorised lottery based in Meghalaya that is determined by the traditional sport of Khasi archery. Played daily at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the game involves professional archers firing arrows at a designated straw target during two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. The winning number for each round is calculated mathematically by taking the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target and using only the last two digits of that cumulative count. For instance, if 742 arrows stick into the target, the official winning number declared for that round is 42.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).