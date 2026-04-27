Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Legend Monday Lottery Result of April 27, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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Wondering where and how to check Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today, April 27? If yes, then don't worry, we have got you covered. The Sikkim State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery draw of today. The draw, a staple of the "Dear Lottery" series, offers a top prize of INR 1 crore and is set to take place at 6:00 PM.

Participants who purchased the INR 6 tickets for Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday lottery are eagerly awaiting the live streaming of the results, which will be followed by the official publication of the winning numbers on the government portal. The Dear Legend Monday lottery features a multi-tiered reward system designed to distribute winnings among thousands of participants. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 27, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery Here

While the INR 1 crore jackpot remains the primary attraction, the total prize pool of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery includes several other prize categories. Once the draw concludes at 6:00 PM, the official results of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday lottery will be uploaded in PDF format to the Sikkim State Lottery and Lottery Sambad websites. Participants can also watch the online telecast of today's Sikkim lottery above.

Winners of prizes below INR 10,000 can typically claim their winnings at authorised lottery stalls. However, for the INR 1 crore jackpot or any prize exceeding INR 10,000 of the Dear Legend Monday lottery, winners must submit a formal claim form to the Director of the Sikkim State Lotteries, accompanied by the original ticket, a copy of their Aadhaar card, and PAN card details. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of April 27, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The Dear Legend Monday is part of a daily rotation of themed lotteries organised by the state. While the 1:00 PM (Dear Rise) and 8:00 PM (Dear Clover) draws are also held on Mondays, the 6:00 PM Dear Legend remains one of the most popular evening draws in the region. Lottery participants are advised to verify their results through official government channels only and to be cautious of fraudulent third-party websites.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).