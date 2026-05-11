Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Legend Monday Lottery Result of May 11, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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Wondering where and how to check Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today, May 11? If yes, then we have got you covered. The results of the Dear Legend Monday lottery draw will be declared soon by the Sikkim State Lotteries department. The high-stakes draw will take place at 6:00 PM and see thousands of participants across the region vying for the top prize of INR 1 crore. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday lottery.

Officials confirmed that the results will be validated immediately after the live draw ceremony of the Dear Legend Monday lottery to ensure transparency and fairness for all ticket holders. Winners of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published in the Sikkim Government Gazette. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Empire Sunday Lottery Result of May 10, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday Lottery Here

To claim a prize, winners of the Dear Legend Monday lottery must submit their original, undamaged tickets along with a completed prize claim form and valid government-issued identification. Participants of the Sikkim lottery can watch the online telecast of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery above to get all the latest updates about today's Sikkim lottery.

According to department regulations, prize claims exceeding INR 10,000 must be processed through the Director of Sikkim State Lotteries. Claimants have a window of 30 days from the date of the result publication to submit their documents. Trending keywords for Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery include "Sikkim State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Legend Monday 6 PM", "Lottery Sambad Result", "Sikkim Lottery Chart 2026" and "Sikkim State Lottery Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).