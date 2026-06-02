Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of June 2, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Wondering where and how to check Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery of June 2? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Sikkim State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery of today. Held regularly as part of the state's legally authorised evening gambling schemes, the live verification procedure is set to commence at 6:00 PM. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery draw.

Ticket holders of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery and regional distributors across participating jurisdictions are monitoring authorised digital platforms for the immediate release of the definitive winners' matrix. The June 2 iteration of the Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery draw features a structured payout system distributed across multiple tiers, designed to incentivise broad public participation. The highest tier promises a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore awarded to a single matching ticket serial. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Legend Monday Lottery Result of June 1, 2026 Declared Online, Check Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Here

Individual tickets for the evening draw (Dear Prestige Tuesday) remain systematically priced at an accessible face value of INR 6 per entry, driving consistent daily volume throughout authorised retail points. Managed entirely under the administrative oversight of the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, the evening 6:00 PM draw is executed daily using physical drawing machinery to ensure complete transparency and procedural fairness.

The Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery draw forms the core of the state's weekly cycle, which also includes themed alternatives like the Dear Legend Monday and Dear Regal Wednesday draws. Civic authorities have issued a reminder to all participants regarding the safety and verification protocols necessary to claim any physical dividend for Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday. Players are strongly advised to cross-reference their ticket numbers against the officially stamped PDF charts distributed via recognised state lottery portals rather than unofficial, unverified third-party aggregators. Shillong Teer Result Today, June 2, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

According to standard operating regulations, all winning tickets of Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery must remain fully intact, without any physical damage, alterations, or overwriting, to pass secondary validation. Successful claimants who secure rewards exceeding INR 10,000 are required to formally present their original tickets alongside authorised government identification and completed claim forms to the Director of Sikkim State Lotteries within a strict 30-day window from today's draw date to initiate final disbursements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).