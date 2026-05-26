Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of May 26, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The Sikkim State Lottery Department will soon release the official results of the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery of today, May 26. Held at the fixed time of 6:00 PM, the draw (Dear Prestige Tuesday) continues to be a major event for lottery participants across the region, featuring a top prize of INR 1 crore. Tickets for Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly draw were made available to the public at the standard retail rate of INR 6 each.

The Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery draw features a multi-tiered reward system designed to distribute multiple cash prizes across thousands of participating tickets. The final winning numbers for all categories will be generated during the live draw under the supervision of state authorities to ensure complete transparency. The Dear Prestige draw is part of the legally structured state-run lottery system managed by the Government of Sikkim. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Legend Monday Lottery Result of May 25, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Here

Participants of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery draw can verify their ticket numbers via the official online portal of the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries or through the state government's Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR). State lottery officials advise all ticket holders to keep their physical tickets intact and undamaged. If a ticket matches any of the announced winning sequences, the claimant must follow a specific verification process to secure their funds.

For prize amounts below INR 10,000, winners of the Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery can typically claim their financial payouts directly from authorised local lottery retail agents. However, for higher-tier prizes - most notably the INR 1 crore bumper prize - the processing requirements are more stringent. They are legally required to submit an official claim form to the State Lottery Department. Stay tuned for the results and the winning numbers of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).