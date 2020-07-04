New Delhi, July 4: Amid reports of India's COVID-19 vaccine given a green signal for human trials, a top functionary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has offered himself for it.

Surendra Jain, VHP's joint general secretary has written in this regard to the Vice Chancellor of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of health sciences in Rohtak, which is one of the hospital whose head was written a letter by ICMR DG Balram Bhargava to begin human clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Surendra jain @drskj01 , joint Gen Secretary VHP today offers himself for the human trial of the Corona vaccine. He wrote a letter in this regard to the VC of Pt. BDS University of health sciences Rohtak. We salute his courage to save the humanity. pic.twitter.com/40lFhrysix — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) July 4, 2020

Offering himself for the human trial, Jain wrote, "I will be ready, whenever you call me for these trials."

The vaccine is being developed jointly by Bharat Biotech and ICMR. Bhargava wrote in a letter informing about the clinical trials to heads of King George College, Vishakapatnam; Pt BD Sharma PGIMS University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, and AIIMS New Delhi Director Randeep Guleria among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).