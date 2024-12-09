Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in Indore on Sunday (December 8)as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024. Just a day before the gig, the concert faced protests from Bajrang Dal after news spread that the event would be serving non-vegetarian food and alcohol to the concertgoers. Diljit Dosanjh, known for his strong opinions, responded to the drama in his signature sweet style, adding a Rahat Indori touch to it. ‘Mera Kasoor Thodi Hai’: Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to His Show Tickets Being Sold in Black at Dil-Luminati Concert 2024 in Indore (Watch Video).

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts to Non-Veg Food and Alcohol Being Banned at His Indore Concert

If you are a fan of Diljit Dosanjh, you know that the singer would definitely respond to the ongoing drama concerning his concert. Taking a dig at the protests, the "Nain Matakka" singer quoted legendary poet Rahat Indori's verses and said, "Agar Khilaaf hai hone do jaan thodi hai, yeh sab dhuaan hai koi aasmaan thodi hai. Sab ka khoon hai shaamil yaha ke mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai." (Let them go against us, it isn't a matter of life or death. Everyone has a part to build India, the nation doesn't belong to a single person).

Diljit Dosanjh at Dil-Luminati Concert in Indore

Before the Punjabi singer's concert in Indore, Yash Bachani, a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), voiced his opinions regarding the matter and said, "Bajrang Dal got information about a concert happening in the city where there would be liquor and meat served. We have come to inspect the same. We are also alert about any love jihad incident happening here." Deepika Padukone Teaches Kannada to Diljit Dosanjh, Grooves to ‘Lover’ at Singer’s Dil-Luminati Concert 2024 in Bengaluru (Watch Videos).

According to the concertgoers, the Indore show of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour did not serve meat or alcohol after Bajrang Dal's protests on Saturday (December 7).

